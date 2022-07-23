Nashville to honor Rep. John Lewis with march

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The late Representative John Lewis will be honored during a day full of activities downtown on Saturday. It runs from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The celebration starts off with that march that will go all the way down Rep. John Lewis Way from the Tennessee State Library and Archives to the Ryman for a special ceremony.

The community is welcome to attend the celebration of Lewis whose lifelong legacy began in Nashville and learn more about his history. There will be music, calls to action, Civil Rights icons present and a breakfast.

Once at the Ryman, scholarships will be given to one student from American Baptist College and Fisk. Rep. Lewis came to Nashville to attend American Baptist College where he became involved in the movement for social change.

Along with students from TSU and Fisk, he became involved in the historic Nashville sit-ins in the 60s, which grew to include integrating the interstate transportation system.

He passed away two years ago and the street was officially named after him last year.

City leaders said this second march continues to mark a strong and bold statement in hopes of developing policies that are equitable and equal, in a nation that allows all citizens to be free.