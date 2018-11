NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - A parade honoring America’s veterans will be held Monday morning in Nashville.

The parade will make its way along Broadway from 14th Avenue to 3rd Avenue beginning at 11 a.m.

Veterans from every branch of the military will participate in the event.

If you’re heading downtown, be prepared for road closures in the area. Also remember to bring an umbrella and a jacket – today will be cold and soggy ahead of a front.

Several restaurants will also be offering free meals for veterans and active duty of the U.S. armed forces. Click here to see a full list.