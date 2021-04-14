Nashville to increase event, restaurant capacity with 30% vaccination rate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the percentage of COVID-19 vaccinations continues to increase in Davidson County, restrictions for businesses and events are decreasing.

Mayor John Cooper released new COVID-19 restrictions for Nashville Wednesday. They will go into effect Friday, April 16, at 12:01 a.m.

The following capacity increases correspond with the more than 30% of residents that have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Restaurants and bars can operate with up to 225 seated, socially-distanced patrons per floor

Restaurants and bar hours will return to their normal 3 a.m. closing

Gathering size and table seating will be increased to 15 with a maximum size of 25 if outside

Outdoor arenas with controlled access will have a 40% capacity and indoor arenas will have a 33% capacity

Maximum indoor event capacities will be increased to up to 3,000 with approval from the health department higher-risk events will be increased to 225.