Watch
News

Actions

Nashville to increase event, restaurant capacity with 30% vaccination rate

items.[0].image.alt
(Emily Luxen / WTVF)
Neighbors in Sylvan Park can now stay open until midnight, and customers can enter until 11 p.m.
bar
Posted at 6:10 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 19:15:45-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the percentage of COVID-19 vaccinations continues to increase in Davidson County, restrictions for businesses and events are decreasing.

Mayor John Cooper released new COVID-19 restrictions for Nashville Wednesday. They will go into effect Friday, April 16, at 12:01 a.m.

The following capacity increases correspond with the more than 30% of residents that have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Restaurants and bars can operate with up to 225 seated, socially-distanced patrons per floor
  • Restaurants and bar hours will return to their normal 3 a.m. closing
  • Gathering size and table seating will be increased to 15 with a maximum size of 25 if outside
  • Outdoor arenas with controlled access will have a 40% capacity and indoor arenas will have a 33% capacity
  • Maximum indoor event capacities will be increased to up to 3,000 with approval from the health department higher-risk events will be increased to 225.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast