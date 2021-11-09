Nashville to light up sky for Vanderbilt's Children's Hospital in third annual 'Night Lights'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville will light up the sky on Tuesday in support of patients, families and health care teams at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

This is the third annual "Night Lights for Children's Hospital" in which many of Nashville's iconic sites and scenes will aglow in a display of the Children's Hospital's primary colors.

Neighboring areas like Murfreesboro, Lebanon, Mt. Juliet, Shelbyville, Wilson, Rutherford and Bedford counties will also participate.

A parade of emergency vehicles will flash their lights to end the event, saying goodnight to children and families in their hospital rooms.

Participants will include the Nashville Fire Department, Metro Nashville Police Department, Vanderbilt University Police Department, Vanderbilt LifeFlight Ground Critical Care Support and Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt Neonatal and Pediatric Transport Team.

Night Lights kicks off the holiday giving season. For more information on how to donate to the hospital, click here.