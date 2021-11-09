Watch
News

Actions

Nashville to light up sky for Vanderbilt's Children's Hospital in third annual 'Night Lights'

items.[0].image.alt
Claire Kopsky
Outside Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee.
VanderbiltChildrens1.JPG
Posted at 4:01 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 17:01:03-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville will light up the sky on Tuesday in support of patients, families and health care teams at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

This is the third annual "Night Lights for Children's Hospital" in which many of Nashville's iconic sites and scenes will aglow in a display of the Children's Hospital's primary colors.

Neighboring areas like Murfreesboro, Lebanon, Mt. Juliet, Shelbyville, Wilson, Rutherford and Bedford counties will also participate.

A parade of emergency vehicles will flash their lights to end the event, saying goodnight to children and families in their hospital rooms.

Participants will include the Nashville Fire Department, Metro Nashville Police Department, Vanderbilt University Police Department, Vanderbilt LifeFlight Ground Critical Care Support and Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt Neonatal and Pediatric Transport Team.

Night Lights kicks off the holiday giving season. For more information on how to donate to the hospital, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap