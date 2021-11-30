Watch
News

Actions

Nashville to name school for civil rights icon James Lawson

items.[0].image.alt
Alyssa Pointer/AP
Rev. James Lawson speaks during the funeral service for the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Thursday, July 30, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)
John Lewis Remembered
Posted at 6:06 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 07:06:12-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville is set to name its newest high school after civil rights leader the Rev. James Lawson.

The Metro Nashville Public Schools board voted last week to name the new high school in the Bellevue area after Lawson.

The Black Methodist minister led a series of nonviolence workshops for student leaders as a divinity student at Vanderbilt University. Those sessions culminated in the 1960 sit-in protests that led to the successful integration of Nashville’s lunch counters.

The new school is slated to open in August 2023. It will replace the current Hillwood High School.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap