Nashville to name school for civil rights icon James Lawson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville is set to name its newest high school after civil rights leader the Rev. James Lawson.

The Metro Nashville Public Schools board voted last week to name the new high school in the Bellevue area after Lawson.

The Black Methodist minister led a series of nonviolence workshops for student leaders as a divinity student at Vanderbilt University. Those sessions culminated in the 1960 sit-in protests that led to the successful integration of Nashville’s lunch counters.

The new school is slated to open in August 2023. It will replace the current Hillwood High School.