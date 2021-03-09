Nashville to vaccinate 10,000 at Nissan Stadium on March 20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville announced it will vaccinate 10,000 people at Nissan Stadium later this month in what will be the city’s largest one-day vaccination event.

The event will take place from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on March 20. The drive-thru event will be located in Lots A-D of Nissan Stadium.

Health officials will open 10,000 appointments at 10 a.m. Wednesday for anyone in Phase 1a, 1b, 1c and those 65 and older. A total of 200 available spots will open every 15 minutes. Once you make an appointment, you will receive a confirmation email that must be presented when you arrive for the vaccine. Appointments can only be made online by visiting covid19.nashville.gov.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be the only one offered at the event. Metro said additional large-scale drive-thru vaccine events will be planned in coming weeks in other areas of Nashville, based on the availability of the vaccine.

Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chair of Metro’s Coronavirus Task Force, said gaining access to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was key to being able to plan the event.

"This is the first opportunity we’ve had to have vaccinate a lot of people, and the ability to have a vaccine that can be easily deployed," said Dr. Jahangir. "The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a great one. You only need one dose, and in two weeks you are considered fully immune."

"The March 20th mass vaccination event at Nissan Stadium will be an inflection point in Nashville’s fight against the pandemic,” said Mayor John Cooper. “In a single day, Public Health plans on vaccinating 10,000 of our residents to move our city closer to herd immunity and a return to normal life. This effort is only possible with the help of our community partners and, most importantly, Nashvillians who are prioritizing their health by getting vaccinated.”

This will be a drive-thru only event and no walk-ups will be accepted. A total of 20 lanes will be available to keep cars moving through the process. Metro said in order to keep the lines as short as possible, health officials encourage multiple individuals with appointments to come in a single vehicle. If you’re receiving the vaccine, you are asked to wear attire that will allow easy and quick access to your upper arms.