Nashville tour guide shows military appreciation through city experiences

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville tour guide is making it his mission to help visitors experience the city's unique character while making them feel at home, with special attention to military members.

Paul Whitten, owner of Nashville Adventures, offers tours that go beyond typical sightseeing, sharing stories that showcase both Nashville's musical heritage and its evolution into a modern city.

"When I was growing up, this city was kind of dying," Whitten said to tourists in front of Nashville's Fifth and Broadway. "Which is a weird way to start a tour, but it's kind of true."

His tours cover Nashville's music scene, history, and even its famous hot chicken.

Whitten emphasizes that Nashville has become much more than just a music destination.

"What I love is that in this one view right here, you see the musical influences and origins of this place, next to the beginnings of what is new Nashville," Whitten said. "Which is a tech hub. Which is a sign of industry. And that's what makes Nashville unique. We're much more than music."

Earlier this spring, Whitten hosted a group from Boston who had just transferred to Fort Campbell and were about to deploy to Poland. Upon learning of their military service, Whitten provided the tour at no cost.

"So we comped his tour and also we found out these Boston folks really love this song Sweet Caroline," he said. "So we got one of the honky tonks to play the song after the tour ended."

This act of kindness reflects Whitten's own background as a military veteran. A portion of all revenue from Nashville Adventures goes to different veteran-related organizations.

"When I started this company, the whole goal of it was to not just show off the city of Nashville but be the city of Nashville," Whitten said.

It's experiences like these that make Whitten a Music City Hitmaker.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.