Nashville tourism hits record numbers this summer, driving up economic impact

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Summer tourism is at a peak this year in Nashville, with popular events like CMA Fest and Ally 400 bringing in plenty of visitors, which in turn is driving up monetary impact and hotel stays.
According to Nashville's Convention and Visitor Corp, two main summertime tourism events — Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th and CMA Fest — saw record-breaking numbers of people.
Wondering what the money looked like? Or how many people actually came to Nashville for these events? We've got the numbers for you.
Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4
Hotel rooms filled: 27,136
Visitor Spending: $17.5 million
People: approximately 355,000 — a 42% increase from last year, according to Nashville's Convention and Visitor Corp.
CMA Fest
Spending: $77.3 million, 3.5% increase from last year
People: approximately 90,000 fans daily (June 6 - 9), from all 50 states and 46 countries, according to the Country Music Association.
Rooms sold downtown: up 5% compared to last year
These events aren't the only thing driving tourists to Nashville.
On June 28 and 29, Zach Bryan was in town and the Ally 400 Nascar Speedway took place. Hotel room demand was the second best Nashville has seen, with 74,983 rooms sold.
When Morgan Wallen was at Nissan Stadium and the Nashville Predators were in a home playoff game on the same weekend as several university graduations, more then 75,500 hotel rooms sold, which Nashville Convention and Visitor Corp says is the most ever in Nashville's history on a Friday and Saturday.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”
-Rhori Johnston