Nashville tourists say they were drugged, robbed at a bar. They don't remember it.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You expect good music — good food and good times in Nashville. But for a second time in less than a week, tourists report being drugged and robbed with no memory of what happened.

Metro police think the suspects could be the same two women targeting visitors to the city.

It happened one week ago and it's happened again.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials said this time three men from out of state were enjoying dinner at Kid Rock's Big Honky Tonk & Steakhouse where they met two women, shared drinks and then remember very little of what happened next.

It was the typical scene: crowded, loud and with lots of distractions.

"I think we were flashing $98 tomahawk steak. Blacked out and don't remember leaving the bar," said one of the victims.

The three friends from out of state — who asked to remain anonymous — believe they were targeted and robbed.

After having those drinks the next thing they remember is waking up in their rooms the next morning — alone, fully clothed and their wallets gone.

"We woke up and our cards were gone. My boss was hit for $4,000. We didn't know what happened.

At first, they weren't sure what to do, but then called Metro police and this reporter after seeing our story.

"We were going to keep it quiet. I'm kind of embarrassed. But after seeing your story: Holy crap — too similar. We had to call you."

Nearly the same exact thing happened to days before to two other male tourists at Kid Rock's again talking to two women, sharing drinks and then remembering nothing else after they were robbed.

Detectives say there have been other similar incidents, and there's no telling how many such cases have not been reported likely something the suspects are counting on.

Metro police are working on several leads that getting video from the hotels showing the woman — hoping to use it to track them down.

It is expected police will soon make the security video public in hopes of identifying the women involved.

In the meantime, your best protection is being cautious and keeping a close eye on your drinks.