Nashville Tree Foundation gives out over 1,200 trees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Over 1,200 individuals attending Nashville's Earth Day event left with a tree to take home and plant.

Madison Williams, the field operations manager at the Nashville Tree Foundation, assisted volunteers in educating attendees about the trees that were available.

"I believe it will spark a lot of conversation about the significance of trees," said Williams.

She noted that certain areas in Nashville lack sufficient tree cover.

"There are many different heat islands around Nashville, especially in some of the more outlying communities like Madison," Williams remarked.

Kelly Tipler, the executive director of the Nashville Tree Foundation, helped attendees understand the advantages of having trees.

"I think people are eager to give back to the earth; sustainability is currently a priority for many," Tipler commented.

The organization collaborated with other agencies, such as The Mission Continues, to facilitate the event.

Another tree giveaway will take place on Monday at Brentwood Commons from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Nashville Tree Foundation plans to distribute 100 trees.

Information about how to handle and care for a young tree can be found here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).