Nashville trial looks to find relief for migraine sufferers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 35 million Americans suffer from migraine headaches and many of those migraines are chronic with seemingly no end in sight.

A trial in Nashville is testing new treatments that could be effective for those that suffer. Researchers at Clinical Research Associates are comparing two drugs to find out which is more successful.

Both drugs are already approved by regulators, researchers are trying to determine which is the best on the market for those suffering.

Medical Director Stephan Sharp said the participants they’ve seen for this trial have taken numerous prior remedies with no luck. He said a trial like this allows people who are really suffering to be able to test drugs without paying the costly price as sometimes these drugs can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

"It’s an option for people who maybe are a little worried about taking on the cost of one of these new drugs so it gives them a chance to field test it before ponying up their deductible which can be substantial," said Sharp. "It gives them a chance to see is it worth pursuing with my own physician or not."

Cyndy Amador is a new participant in the trial who has suffered from migraines for years. She hopes this is the light at the end of the tunnel for many who have to bear the pain. Previously she had been involved in Clinical Research Associate’s COVID-19 vaccine trial.

"We all have to do our part and when I started the COVID study, that was my biggest thing because my dad had just passed away from COVID. So when they reached out to me to do that I felt like I had to do it," said Amador. "Once I finished that study I kept going back to see if there were other studies I could do for them because it all starts somewhere."

Anyone between the ages of 18 and 65 can sign up for the clinical study. There are a number of qualifications participants must pass. You can find details here or by calling Clinical Research Associates at 615-329-2222. Volunteers receive study-related care at no cost or compensation.