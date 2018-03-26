'Nashville' TV Cast Performs At The Opry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - In celebration of the final season of “Nashville,” the Grand Ole Opry house hosted a performance with the cast Sunday night. The show is in its sixth and final season.

During a red carpet appearance Charles Esten, who plays “Deacon,” thanked the city for embracing him and his cast members.

“This show has been embraced by Nashville from the very beginning. At first, they were worried when they first saw it, but as soon as they saw it, they realized that it was a love letter to this town. I hope they continue to take it as such," Esten said.

The show “Nashville” returns for its mid-season premiere June 7 on CMT.

The landmark series will close with its final episode set for July 26.