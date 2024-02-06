Nashville United Street Tours hosting historic tours to celebrate Black History Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is Black History Month, and a Nashville gem wants to help you celebrate! The United Street Tours are starting their history filled tours this month to show you the history of the city.

For the month of February, they have two-hour tour slots open every weekday and weekend at 10 a.m. The tour starts on Broadway and continues through the downtown district where you’ll learn about students who participated in sit-ins, protests, and other nonviolent demonstrations, igniting a wave of change during the 1960s and present-day.

You’ll make your way to the National Museum of African American Music, the Civil Rights Room, the famous Woolworth on 5th, and much more. Organizers say the tour will proceed rain or shine. Children under 4 can join the tour free of charge.

There is a maximum of two children per adult allowed for safety.

You can book a tour on the organization’s website here. Organizers say their team is dedicated to highlighting the hidden stories, untold contributions and rich cultural heritage of black communities in Nashville.