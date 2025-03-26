Nashville uses LiDAR technology to improve road safety for all travelers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is continuing its efforts to improve road safety, not just for drivers but for pedestrians, cyclists, and runners as well.

The city’s ongoing infrastructure upgrades are being enhanced by cutting-edge technology that promises to make the streets safer and help officials address potential hazards more efficiently.

LiDAR, or Light Detection and Ranging technology, is at the forefront of this initiative. This new tool is helping engineers track near-misses, speeding, and accidents, offering a much clearer picture of what’s happening on the roads in real time.

Currently, the technology is being deployed in North Nashville, with plans to expand its reach across the city.

"We are now using technology to actively monitor traffic conditions," said Derek Hagerty, Nashville's City Traffic Engineer. "Our staff and operators are looking for trouble spots and working to resolve them quickly, so everyone can get on their way safely."

LiDAR technology is part of Nashville's Vision Zero plan, which aims to eliminate traffic-related fatalities and injuries.

The system works by emitting a light ray that captures a 3D image of the area, providing detailed data on everything from near-miss incidents to pedestrian movements, without compromising privacy.

The $2 million project, funded by a federal grant from the United States Department of Transportation, has already led to the installation of 14 sensors on Clarksville Pike and Buchanan Street. These sensors provide real-time data, showing the movement of both pedestrians and vehicles in the area.

"This technology can capture really everything that happens. So near misses, unreported crashes, speeding, pedestrian passes, wherever they happen to be, really anything that happens on the roadway, these LiDAR devices can capture," Hagerty said.

Before the introduction of LiDAR, the Nashville Department of Transportation (NDOT) relied on crash reports to determine where safety improvements were necessary.

However, LiDAR’s ability to provide continuous, real-time monitoring has made it easier to pinpoint potential issues before they escalate into accidents.

In response to data collected by the sensors, NDOT has already initiated safety improvements, including the installation of a pedestrian hybrid beacon near the new transit center in North Nashville. This crosswalk alert system uses technology to notify drivers when a pedestrian is crossing, ensuring they stop in time.

"Our next step will be a similar project along Clarksville Highway near Save A Lot. We've seen a lot of near misses and a lot of pedestrians crossing outside of crosswalks, so we want to put in infrastructure there that will keep them safe as they cross."

This is just the beginning. The city is currently planning phase two of the LiDAR rollout, which will see an additional $10 million investment to expand the system along Nolensville Pike and other areas of North Nashville.

This expansion is being facilitated by a partnership between NDOT, Vanderbilt University, Tennessee State University (TSU), and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC).

LiDAR technology is also being used in other Tennessee cities outside of Nashville, such as Clarksville and Chattanooga, all working toward the shared goal of Vision Zero.

