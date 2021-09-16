Nashville vaccine study looks to fight spike in RSV cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — RSV cases have been on the rise since the spring, spiking to numbers we haven't seen since winter of 2019. Health experts said a new vaccine could be the key to fighting the spike in cases. They're looking for participants to test a first of its kind vaccine.

RSV is deadly and highly contagious in all ages. Around 177,000 older adults are hospitalized and 14,000 lose their lives each year because of it.

The numbers are even more concerning for children. Around three million are hospitalized each year and up to approximately 120,000 die each year from complications associated with the infection.

The risk of more serious cases increases with age or for those with chronic heart, lung disease or a weakened immune system.

This vaccine being created by Pfizer uses similar mRNA technology used in the company’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The trials are happening here in Nashville through Clinical Research Associates, focusing on how the vaccine works in adults 60 years or older.

Health experts said there is a great need right now to develop a safe and effective vaccine. They've been trying for decades but said because of new scientific discoveries, they're able to clear some of those hurdles.

Anyone 60-years-old or older can sign up for the clinical study on the vaccine. You can find details here or by calling Clinical Research Associates at (615) 329-2222. Volunteers receive study-related care at no cost and compensation of up to $449.