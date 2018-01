NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One Nashville veterinary clinic is helping people recover and find peace after losing their pets.

Alexia Estrella works as a veterinary technician and said dealing with death is part of her job.

However, making the transition easier is her goal.

“People come to me and say they don't have kids they have their fur kids,” she said.

This year, Nashville Veterinary Specialists is starting a pet loss support group. Once a month, pet parents can meet for free and talk to a certified veterinary social worker.

The support group will meet the third Tuesday each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Reservations are not required.

