Nashville VOAD hosts day of remembrance for deadly floods.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Heavy rain and flooding killed seven people last March in Middle Tennessee as more than seven inches of rain fell that weekend which was the second-largest two-day rainfall on record.

A remembrance event is being held Saturday to reflect on how the community has recovered and all that is left to still do in order keep each other safe in future events.

Nashville’s Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, also known as VOAD, is hosting the event at Plaza Mariachi from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. in South Nashville. The group is a coalition of nonprofits, faith-based organizations and government departments to help disaster survivors.

The community is invited to join survivors in reflecting on the losses today and how the areas continue to recover.

VOAD has helped 142 survivors from this event and 22 are still in the process of being helped. Nine homes have been completely finished and six are still under construction.

Six lives were lost in the greater Nashville area and another in Maury County that weekend. Flooding from Seven Mile Creek claimed three of the lives.

Diane Janbakhsh with VOAD said she hopes people walk away today feeling like they’re cared for and loved. "Hopefully we can give people not necessarily coping mechanisms, but different ways they can process emotions and they can crisis and tragedies that happen."

Survivors who didn’t know there were resources available following the flood are encouraged to reach out for assistance. You can find more information here.