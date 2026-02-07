Nashville volunteers clear ice storm damage as Bordeaux neighborhood cleanup efforts continue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Volunteers spent their Saturday clearing ice storm damage from homes in Nashville's Bordeaux area, with one group of 14 people helping residents who couldn't handle the cleanup themselves.

"What a great way to spend your day right," said Ace Timmermeier, who joined 13 other volunteers for several hours of tree debris removal.

The crew focused on helping homeowners who faced significant challenges from the recent ice storm damage.

"We had several homes that had some incredible damage," Timmermeier said. "Older friends that you know it would be challenging for them or very expensive so financially draining so."

Colin Buesser, field operations officer for Hands On Nashville, said the organization strategically planned their cleanup efforts by canvassing neighborhoods before volunteers arrived.

"We looked at where we got the most submissions from in densely populated areas," Buesser said.

The organization formed agreements with homeowners who needed assistance, and Buesser said they also discovered additional needs through door-to-door outreach.

"Or we are knocking on doors and they are saying 'oh I'm great I can handle this but my neighbor up the street go check on them'," Buesser said.

He said he found a wide range of people unable to clear debris themselves due to various circumstances.

Hands On Nashville will continue to canvass during the week and host cleanup events for volunteers on weekends.

"Just out here trying to help our neighbors and many hands make light work," Buesser said.

After stacking piles high with tree debris, Timmermeier said she left the volunteer event with 13 new friends, ending the day with laughter and camaraderie among the group.

