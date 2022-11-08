Nashville voters find their precincts changed as they are turned around at their previous polls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Election Day afternoon, more people were redirected from what they thought was their correct polling location at a few spots in Nashville.

By 2:35 p.m., more than 135 people showed up at the Bordeaux Library and were told they were in the wrong spot. This is compared to just 45 people who did vote at this location.

The election worker was keeping a running tally on how many people she had to redirect to their correct precincts.

Voters told NewsChannel 5 they've been voting at the same location for more than 10 years.

"They changed the polling location with the redistricting, so I have to go back down the street," Quita Batey said. "They didn’t even tell us, well if they did, I didn’t read it."

A few even told NewsChannel 5 they don't remember receiving anything by mail notifying them of the changes.

This is the first election since redistricting changed the polling location for many in Tennessee.

New lines were drawn as part of the mandatory 10-year process.

In Davidson County, the correct precinct is listed on the voter registration card.

This also happened at the Southeastern Metro Public Library.

"We already don't have enough people voting in the state of Tennessee and a lot of communities across Nashville," Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville, said. So when people make that effort, it's really disappointing and concerning to see them be turned away from a voting precinct where they voted for years."

Election officials are urging voters to check their precinct before heading to the polls, and some said they found it their duty to participate in the election process.

"I think if you don't show up and vote then you're not making your voice heard, you're not participating in the electoral process," voter Corey Johnson said.

Voters can also download the GoVoteTN app where they can find their polling locations and a sample ballot.

Polls will close at 7 p.m. As long as a voter is in line at 7 p.m., they may cast a ballot.