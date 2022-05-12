Nashville weather hits record high in May

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We set a record high this afternoon touching 91 degrees in Nashville today. The previous record of 90 was set back in 2016.

It will continue to be hot as we wrap up the work week with highs near 90 degrees. The record tomorrow is 92 set back in 1902. I don't think we will break it, but we will get close.

Rain chances will increase as we head into the weekend. It won't be a washout so no need to cancel any plans you have outdoors, however you should have a rain plan. Right now Saturday looks like the best chance to see a few showers and storms across the area.

Saturday is also race day for the Iroquois Steeplechase! Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s this weekend. Another round of showers is expected late Sunday into Monday. Drier air behind that system will mean less humid conditions next week.