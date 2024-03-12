Nashville WeGo, driver sued for rape of a passenger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family is suing Nashville WeGo after they allege their daughter was raped by a driver tasked with her transportation.

The incident in the suit happened March 2023, when the plaintiff's mom overheard the driver, Abdirashid Elmi, during a phone conversation with her daughter. The lawsuit is filed in the Circuit Court of Davidson County.

"Due to her mental handicap, the plaintiff is not capable of providing consent for sexual contact," the lawsuit stated.

During that conversation, the plaintiff identified the caller was "her boyfriend." After her mom questioned further, the plaintiff admitted to the sexual assault, according to the lawsuit.

Elmi was indicted for sexual assault against this person. But Elmi was also arrested and indicted for another sexual assault against another passenger with disabilities.

"Upon information and belief, the defendants had actual or constructive knowledge of facts or complaints that would call Elmi's fitness to drive and provide transportation for mentally handicapped adults into substantial doubt," the lawsuit stated. "As such, they are liable and negligent for the retention of such an employee, agent or servant when they had actual or constructive knowledge of Elmi's propensities to cause such physical, emotional and mental damages."

The family is suing for $3 million against Elmi and $5 million against WeGo.