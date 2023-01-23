Nashville woman arrested after protests in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVF) — Saturday night, protesters took to Atlanta streets in response to the death of an environmental activist at the hands of police, resulting in the arrest of six people - including a Nashville woman.

What began as a peaceful protest eventually shifted tone when some crowd members smashed windows, shot fireworks, and set a patrol car ablaze on Peachtree Street in downtown.

According to Atlanta Police, 24-year-old Nadja Geier, was one of six people apprehended Saturday night.

Atlanta Police Department Nadja Geier - 1/21/23 - APD

Geier now faces four misdemeanor charges for riot, unlawful assembly, willful LEO obstruction, and pedestrian in roadway. She also faces four felony charges of 2nd degree criminal damage, 1st degree arson, interference with government property, and domestic terrorism.