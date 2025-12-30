Nashville woman arrested on multiple counts including theft of merchandise, possession of crack cocaine

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 55-year-old Nashville woman was arrested on multiple counts including theft of merchandise, possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Burglary Tools, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving on a Revoked Driver’s License.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, officers spotted a vehicle illegally parked in a handicap space in front of HomeGoods.

The engine was reportedly still running and when they approached, they saw crack pipes on the dashboard and what appeared to be stolen merchandise in the car.

Police say the woman, who exited the store and returned was in possession of a tool used to remove anti-theft devices.

