Nashville woman celebrates turning 105 years old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — They say age is just a number and Ms. Lorene Ferree might be proof of that. "I'm very fortunate because I don't have any pains," she said.

Friends and family piled into her Green Hills home where she's lived for 75 years to celebrate Ferree's 105th birthday.

"The day I moved in Miss Ferree was outside, standing at her mailbox, ready to welcome me into the neighborhood," said Ferree's neighbor, Sarah Hunt.

Council Member Angie Henderson was also on hand to present a proclamation from Mayor John Cooper. "It is really a wonderful moment when we have somebody turning 105 who has been such an important part of our city and the life of our community," said Henderson.

Ferree was born in 1917, back when Woodrow Wilson was president and a gallon of gasoline cost $.16.

"She's the matriarch," said Hunt. "That's how we think of her and she observes everything going on. She's so sharp."

Married to her minister husband for 48 years, Ferree had two boys. Now she celebrated turning 105 years old with several of her great grandchildren by her side. She is also a breast cancer survivor.

Hunt said, "we've celebrated her every year- 100, 101, and 102 and 103- and every year she says 'this might be my last', but we're not letting her go. We're going to keep her."

So what's the secret to living 105 years? "I don't really know," said Ferree. "I've always been a person that didn't worry about things. I've always been happy about everything" - words of wisdom that anyone could use.