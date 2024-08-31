Nashville woman charged after children left in car during heatwave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville woman was arrested Friday after three children were left unattended in a car outside the County Clerk's office.

Ty’Jha’N’E Manning, 24, has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor child endangerment after a passerby saw three young children inside

a car with no ventilation as temperatures reached upwards of 96 degrees Friday.

Metro officers responded to the report, finding the three children - all younger than 5 years old - inside an unlocked Nissan Altima sedan outside the clerk's office on President Ronald Reagan Way. The children were placed into an air-conditioned vehicle while EMS members of the Nashville Fire Department checked them out.

Manning returned to the car "after several minutes" before she was taken into custody, according to Metro police.

Manning's bond was set at $7,500.

The Metro Nashville Police Department "asks parents and caregivers to be mindful of the vulnerability of children to extreme heat and never leave them in an unattended vehicle."

