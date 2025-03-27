Nashville woman charged in death of 6-month-old left in her unlicensed daycare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville woman trusted to care for a 6-month-old baby girl is now charged in her death. Police said she operated an unlicensed daycare.

A grand jury has indicted Lourdes Hernandez, 35, on first-degree murder, aggravated child neglect, and operating an unlicensed childcare facility charges.

Police say 6-month-old Madison Alberto-Cato was one of 10 children under 3 years old in the daycare Hernandez was running without a license at her apartment on Welshwood Drive.

When the child's mother went to Hernandez's residence to pick her up, she found Hernandez holding Madison and putting water on her head.

The mom called 911, but Madison died at the hospital. When an autopsy was complete, it revealed Madison's body had nearly three times the normal amount of an antihistamine found in medicines like Benadryl.

Hernandez's bond is set at $150,000. She is set to appear before a criminal court judge next Wednesday.

