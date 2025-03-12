Nashville woman connected to Mya Fuller's death pleads guilty ahead of trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just days before her jury trial was set to begin, a Nashville woman has pleaded guilty in the murder of Mya Fuller.

Taiyana Tipton appeared in a Wilson County for a hearing, but instead shocked the courtroom.

Prosecutors said they were surprised Tuesday when Tipton, one of three suspects, suddenly pleaded guilty to all charges against her. The judge in the case sentenced her to two life sentences.

Prosecutors said Tipton killed Mya after a party where they got into a fight. They said Tipton eventually put Mya in the trunk of her car and drove off with her to Wilson County where she shot Mya seven times and left her dead on some soon-to-be developed property.

There are still two accomplices who are set to stand trial in the case. Prosecutors said though Tipton was the kidnapper and shooter.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at amelia.young@newschannel5.com.