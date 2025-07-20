Nashville woman creates sanctuary for 'misfit critters' often forgotten

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville woman is living out her dream by providing a haven for wildlife that often gets overlooked.

Kara Kirkland moved from New York City to Nashville in March to pursue her passion. She now runs Vermin Sanctuary, a nonprofit dedicated to caring for animals that she says are often forgotten and less loved.

Since May, Kirkland has cared for more than 50 possums and raccoons through her organization.

"Often they are orphaned due to human error, like a raccoon removal from someone's home, like in their attic, and maybe they don't check to see if there are babies left behind," Kirkland said.

The wildlife rehabilitation work Kirkland does requires a license. Her operation grew quickly from the start.

"I had three animals that first day. My cages were filled within the first week, and I had to start getting more cages," Kirkland said.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) says it's illegal to relocate possums and raccoons because it can cause the animals to die or spread disease.

Kirkland advises that if a mother and her babies find their way near your property, it's best to let them be until the babies can leave on their own.

"If possible to wade them out and let them go because they move on quite quickly," Kirkland said.

Among the animals in her care are two possum litters that she brought to Dee's Lounge in Madison.

"One came from a finder who's dog sadly attacked her," Kirkland said.

Like all the animals at the sanctuary, she'll slowly release them back where they belong.

With the high volume of calls Kirkland receives during baby season, she needs more cages to help with releasing the animals. She's holding a fundraiser Sunday at Dee's Lounge called the Possum Party.

"Specifically for this event, it is focused on fundraising for our pre-release enclosures," Kirkland said.

The event won't include any animals but will feature four bands, a Frankies Pizza Pop Up, even critter-themed tattoos, and more.

TWRA says relocation isn't a solution because it spreads diseases. Instead, they recommend closing your garbage cans and bringing your pets' food bowls inside.

Exclusion is the best way to prevent a raccoon from making its home under your porch, deck, or house. If there is a raccoon, find out if it has young in the den. If there are young present, it is best to wait until they can leave with their mother before trying any exclusion techniques.

Have you encountered wildlife in your backyard? Share your stories and learn more about how to safely coexist with these often misunderstood creatures by reaching out to our reporter at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com.

