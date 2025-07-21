Nashville woman identified as victim in Knight Valley Drive homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say they have identified the woman found murdered near Harding Place as 34-year-old Samia G. Magzaoui of Nashville.

Magzaoui's body was discovered Saturday morning by a man walking his dog along Knight Valley Drive. Officers responded to the scene just after 7 a.m. and found her body covered by a garbage bag off the side of the road.

According to investigators, Magzaoui died from multiple sharp force wounds and blunt force trauma.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this case to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

