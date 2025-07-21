Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Nashville woman identified as victim in Knight Valley Drive homicide

Police
WPIX
Police
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say they have identified the woman found murdered near Harding Place as 34-year-old Samia G. Magzaoui of Nashville.

Magzaoui's body was discovered Saturday morning by a man walking his dog along Knight Valley Drive. Officers responded to the scene just after 7 a.m. and found her body covered by a garbage bag off the side of the road.

According to investigators, Magzaoui died from multiple sharp force wounds and blunt force trauma.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this case to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

If you have more information about this story, please email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking