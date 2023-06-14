Nashville woman in danger of losing her family home of 80 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville woman is in danger of losing the home that has been in her family for 80 years after Metro Codes determined it is unlivable.

Sandra Midgett Vannoy said the house on 19th Avenue North has been the location of many family memories.

"We have been here 80 years or so since my dad was a little boy," said Vannoy. "My family, we had church services right here in this front yard every Wednesday night."

Vannoy said she has tried to maintain the home through the years, but after battling recent health issues and her husband's Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis, it has become difficult.

Still, she maintains that the house is livable and she intends to move there in the near future.

"The outside don’t make a house," said Vannoy. "The foundation makes a house. My daddy was a contractor, and this house has a great foundation on it."

Records from Metro Codes show over the last three years there were multiple reports of violations at the property including high weeds, trash and debris, and vehicles parked on the grass. A demolition order was issued for the property on June 5.

"Property Standards Division does their best to work with property owners to come into compliance, especially with something as serious as a demolition case or a structure with this much damage/deterioration," a spokesperson for Metro Codes said. "This property owner was given many chances to propose a repair plan that would bring the structure into compliance with Metro’s regulations for safe and habitable structures, but lack of action on their part has led us to this point, and legally Metro Codes is required to issue a demolition order."

Vannoy said as the neighborhood around the home has changed to include more new homes and AirBnbs, she feels the home has been unfairly targeted. She believes it needs to be preserved as a piece of history, and is asking for more time to make improvements to the property.

"It's not about me," said Vannoy. "It's about my family, and keeping my family on this land."

Vannoy said even though she is up against a deadline, she isn't giving up the fight to save the house.

Anyone interested in helping the family with the necessary repairs to the home can contact Sandra Midgett Vannoy at 615-509-4378.