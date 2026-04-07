Nashville woman shares rectal cancer battle to raise awareness for testing and symptoms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Doctors are seeing an alarming and rising trend of young, otherwise healthy people being diagnosed with colon and rectal cancer.

Janine Stellacci is one of them.

For most of her life, she was the picture of health, an avid runner who didn’t smoke and ate healthily.

However, in hindsight, she said she’d been ignoring some symptoms of colorectal problems for years.

"I can't take credit for this quote, but I've seen it a lot, and I think it describes it very well: your body will whisper before it screams. So listen to your body," said Janine Stellacci, a cancer survivor.

"I was an athlete, from the time I was in high school, I was a track runner and cross country runner in high school... and I kept that up my entire life," Stellacci said.

Then, a few years ago, she began experiencing warning signs.

"I had been having GI symptoms for years, combined with on-and-off extreme fatigue," Stellacci said.

The symptoms eventually escalated.

"I started seeing blood when I was going to the bathroom," Stellacci said.

That led to a startling diagnosis.

"Turned out to be stage three b rectal cancer," Stellacci said.

Stellacci underwent surgery at Ascension St. Thomas in Nashville as part of her cancer treatment.

She also endured months of chemotherapy and radiation.

Now, she is urging people to get screened and notice symptoms, even if they are uncomfortable to talk about.

Dr. Brent Inglis is a gastroenterologist at Ascension St. Thomas.

"For either colon or rectal cancer, but especially rectal cancer, the number one symptom is rectal bleeding," said Dr. Inglis.

Inglis said young, healthy people are getting these types of cancers more frequently in recent years.

"We are seeing 35-year-olds with rectal cancer, unfortunately," Inglis said.

Doctors do not know exactly what is causing the spike, but Inglis said there are ways to lower the risk.

"Smoking is the biggest risk factor, at least preventable risk factor for colon cancer, limiting alcohol, eating a diet that is rich in fruits and vegetables and grains," Inglis said.

Despite living a healthy lifestyle, Stellacci learned it is not a guarantee.

However, after nine months of treatments, she is on the other side of her battle.

"I am done with treatments, and my cancer is gone," Stellacci said.

She will continue to be monitored for years to come, and she said there’s still pain and other side effects she experiences from her battle.

However, she is counting her blessings and sharing her story.

"I have a very supportive husband and a dog who really knew what was going on and did his best," Stellacci said.

Click here for a list of common symptoms of colon and rectal cancer.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.