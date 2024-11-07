Nashville woman turns pain into purpose, hopes transit plan will help save lives

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Nearly two years after losing her girlfriend in a tragic hit-and-run crash, Latricia Edwards is channeling her grief into advocacy, hoping a new transit plan will make Nashville’s streets safer for pedestrians and save lives.

Edwards’ then girlfriend, Cierra Burrage, was struck by a vehicle on December 6, 2022, while crossing Oakwood Avenue, believed to be in the crosswalk.

"This year has been a year of less grieving and starting to live again and just, you know, learning how to live without her," said Edwards.

The suspect, who was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe, took off from the scene. No arrest has been made. The incident was part of a troubling trend of pedestrian deaths in Nashville. In 2022, 49 pedestrians were killed in the city, though that number dropped to 37 in 2023.

Since the loss of her girlfriend, Edwards has been actively pushing for safer streets. One of her main initiatives has been a petition for a four-way stop sign at the intersection where Cierra was killed, a move that she believes could prevent further accidents.

However, Edwards sees broader potential for change with the mayor’s new transit plan, which is set to roll out in multiple phases beginning soon.

Mayor Freddie O'Connell’s 'Choose How You Move' plan, which passed with 65 percent voter support, focuses on improving bus service, expanding sidewalks, and upgrading traffic infrastructure. Among its goals is the addition of nearly 90 miles of new or upgraded sidewalks, hundreds of smart traffic signals, and other key safety improvements.

"All the work that I've been putting in is paying off. We're talking more sidewalks, more hours on busses, and more bus stops. And I can't be more happy about this plan. I really can’t," said Edwards.

The improvements in the transit plan will begin with safety upgrades such as better street lighting, enhanced traffic signals, and sidewalk expansions in areas with high pedestrian traffic.



Edwards remains hopeful that the new infrastructure, combined with a shift in driver behavior, will continue to reduce pedestrian fatalities in the city. "I really feel that it'll help our pedestrians, our bike riders, our scooter riders, a lot more," she said.

Edwards also believes that individuals can make an immediate impact today by being more conscious on the road.

“If we could all just remember: if this was my son, my daughter, my best friend, my lover walking across the street, would I want them to be safe?”

As the first phase of the plan begins to take shape, Edwards is determined to continue her work to honor Cierra's memory and help make Nashville a safer place for everyone.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelsey.gibbs@newschannel5.com.