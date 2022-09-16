Nashville woman warns others about leaving their keys in their cars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rachel Tollett did not think her Tuesday afternoon would start with bruises, police and a stolen car.

Now she wants others to be careful when leaving their keys in their cars even if it's just for a few seconds.

Earlier this week, Tollett went to visit a work client near Simmons avenue and Tanksley in South Nashville.

Before her client could come to the door, someone was stealing her SUV.

Tollett said not thinking she jumped into action.

"I was like, 'Oh no, no.' I just ran to the car. The window was down so I kind of tried to dive in but it's a SUV, so I got halfway in the car, and he was kind of swinging at me, and I was swinging back trying to grab the keys out."

She left the vehicle running, not thinking anything would go awry.

"He just drugged me down the street. Finally, I let it go. I was holding on for dear life, but I was like I better let go before I hurt worse, you know?"

Her arms and legs are covered in bruises.

Tollett knows it could have been worse.

The police were called as the suspect got away with her 2004 Saturn Vue.

She's now without a car to help those she works with at Second Chance Sober Living — a nonprofit.

Tollett said if the suspect had just asked for help instead of stealing her car, she would have easily offered it.

"Or point him in the right direction. We have bus passes. I could’ve helped him in a whole different way."

She is asking for the public's help in keeping an eye on her SUV.

Tollett says the suspect was a Hispanic male. He was wearing a mask, a black T-shirt and is believed to be in his 20s or 30s.

She said he was walking in the neighborhood of Simmons Avenue and Tanksley in South Nashville.

Anyone with information should contact the Metro Nashville Police Department.

