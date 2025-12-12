Nashville woman's murder remains unsolved nearly one year later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly one year after 48-year-old Uns Hameed was shot and killed outside her Nashville home, her family continues searching for answers as detectives renew their plea for public assistance in solving the case.

Hameed, known as "Noosa" to her family and "Lisa" at work, was gunned down in her driveway on Penn Meade Way on the evening of December 27, 2024. Police say she had just left the bank where she worked when a dark sedan followed her nearly 20 miles home.

"She's a part of me. I miss a part of me. She's my twin sister," said Summer Hameed, Noosa's twin sister.

The sisters were born just five minutes apart and remained inseparable throughout their lives.

"Funny, smart. I mean, we were inseparable, especially growing up," Summer said.

Summer described her sister as someone who loved deeply and was devoted to her family and career.

"Her life is her job. She worked late; her family, her husband — she loved her husband. She loved her mother, our parents, she loved her family and her job, and that was her whole life," Summer said.

Detective Cooper Gauldin, who inherited the case just months into his homicide assignment, says investigators have collected extensive video evidence from multiple sources.

"We actually have video from outside the bank, as well as on the interstate, as well as outside the house where she was killed, from Ring cameras security footage. We have highway cameras," Gauldin said.

The shooting occurred around 6:40 p.m. as soon as Noosa pulled into her driveway. Despite the video evidence showing a dark sedan leaving the scene, investigators have not identified a suspect or established a clear motive.

"It's extremely frustrating. And I think anybody who's been a detective can understand how frustrating it is, and our main priority is trying to get a lead and get some justice for the family," Gauldin said.

The case holds special significance for the detective.

"This is super important to me, because it's one of my first ones I'm assigned with the homicide unit here, and so I want to get justice for the family. Want it to get solved," Gauldin said.

Despite the heartbreak, Summer maintains hope that her sister's killer will be found.

"I know the detective on the case now is on the ball, and he'll find her killer. We know he will," Summer said.

She is pleading with anyone who has information to come forward.

"Please, if you know anything, please come forward. Please call the police and let them know whenever you know you might be able to help us find her killer and get justice for my sister," Summer said.

Police say even the smallest detail could break the case open. Tips can remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers or be reported directly to Metro Police.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.