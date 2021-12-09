Nashville woman's story highlights impact of Salvation Army

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Inside the Salvation Army's Center of Hope in Nashville was the start of something life-changing for Misha Laster.

At 14, Laster moved to Tennessee from Georgia with her mom and three siblings. They were homeless before the Salvation Army stepped in to help.

"I realized how much the Salvation Army really meant to me and the impact it really had, and how many kids will be impacted by things the Salvation Army does," said Laster.

Laster lived at the Center of Hope with her family until her sophomore year in high school, where the Salvation Army served as a stepping stone to the J. Henry Hale Homes and now to their place in Madison.

But it was at the Salvation Army Center of Hope where Laster got not only a place to stay, but also a place to connect.

"I met so many different families and kids that I'll never forget in my life and that really touched my heart," Laster said.

Laster is now pursuing a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling at Lipscomb, with her husband Joshua and 3-year-old son Zion by her side.