Nashville women's walking group takes extra steps toward safety on the trails

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Investigators are still working to determine exactly how Eliza Fletcher died after she was abducted on her morning run in Memphis.

However, this situation has many women worried about walking or running outside alone.

Sarah Larson is one of these women.

"It's nice for that buddy system, and I know I don't like walking alone. I don't feel safe alone. Even with a city like Nashville, you just never know," she said.

When scrolling on social media, Larson noticed other cities had their own versions of "City Girls Who Walk." It's a walking group for women that started in New York City.

Larson said she checked to see if there was a group in Nashville.

"I looked every which way for City Girls Who Walk—Nash, Nashville and we didn't. I was like, 'Oh, that's very surprising for Nashville.' So, I was like, 'Okay, we're doing it.' So, it's been about a month now and just keeps growing so we're excited."

Larson says the group keeps growing.

City Girls Who Walk-Nash typically hits the trails a couple of times in the week, and there are no age limits. Larson said children and dogs are also welcomed.

The group is a way to stay healthy and meet friends, but with the recent abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher, the talk around safety is becoming just as important.

"The past couple of years, it's just been getting worse and worse for girls to just go out walk by themselves running, walking, whatever the case scenario," Larson said.

Larson said she had the conversation with her group about what happened to Eliza and how they can help keep one another safe on the trail.

"I spoke to the girls on the trail about it just saying like, just kind of reflecting on it all. It's very unfortunate that situation and just the fact that like it could happen to any woman and like anywhere in the world honestly."

She's in the process of getting the group into a few free self-defense classes as well.