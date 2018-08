NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A construction worker who fell into a hole while on the job was thankfully able to return to work just hours later.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the 5th and Broadway construction site in downtown Nashville.

A man fell into a 13-foot hole. He was rescued and taken to the hospital, and after he was checked out, he returned to work!

Further details on the incident have not been released.