Nashville Works! job fair set for Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville Works! virtual job fair has been set for Thurs., April 8, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The job fair is hosted by the Office of Mayor John Cooper and the Metropolitan Action Commission. Interviews will be conducted via Zoom, the internet video communications application.

Click here to register and view the specific job opportunities of each employer.

Jobseekers can participate from their home computers, at the Goodwill Career Solutions Centers at 937 Herman St., Nashville or the career solution locations in Mt. Juliet or Murfreesboro.

Employers interested in participating in the virtual job fair series should contact Tanya Evrenson, Metro Action’s Director of Workforce at (615) 862-8860, Ext. 77411 or tanya.evrenson@nashville.gov for details.

The Complete list of Featured employers are: