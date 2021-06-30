Nashville Works! virtual job fair set for July 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Works! will hold its next virtual job fair Thursday, July 1 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The virtual job fair series is hosted by the Office of Mayor John Cooper and the Metropolitan Action Commission.

The Complete list of Featured employers are:

Amazon

Garda

State of Tennessee - Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

State of Tennessee - Department of Correction

Interviews will be conducted via Zoom. Applicants can click here to register. The site also includes the specific job opportunities of each employer.

Jobseekers can participate from their home computers, at the Goodwill Career Solutions Centers at 937 Herman St., Nashville or the career solution locations in Mt. Juliet or Murfreesboro.

Employers interested in participating in the virtual job fair series should contact Tanya Evrenson, Metro Action’s Director of Workforce at (615) 862-8860, Ext. 77411 or tanya.evrenson@nashville.gov for details.