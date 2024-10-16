Nashville Yards outdoor greenspace Saint Thomas Landing breaks ground

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The groundbreaking at Saint Thomas Landing is for the construction of an outdoor space that meets the needs of residents in downtown.

Mayor O'Connell attended the event hosted by Nashville Yards.

"We want people who are experiencing the benefits of urban living to not have penalties for health access and health outcomes," said O'Connell.

High-rises, concrete and dense areas describe Downtown. Those so-called 'penalties' to urban living can make it hard to navigate traffic to go to the doctor or just walk a dog.

O'Connell says the entire project at Nashville Yards is a decade in the making, they partnered with with Saint Thomas Health and envisioned a green space now under construction where part of the city's rail yard used to be.

Ascension Saint Thomas Health CEO Fahad Tahir said the green space will connect Broadway to Church Street. Along the walk path -- a convenient health care facility, dog park, dining, racquetball, amphitheater, and urban farming will be intertwined outdoors.

"We have been doing this development in the planning phases over the last two years and now we are going to break ground and develop the landing space, the green space," said Tahir.

Saint Thomas Landing is expected to open in late 2025.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).