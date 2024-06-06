Nashville Youth proposes $10 Million plan to combat gun violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — In a bold move to address the escalating issue of gun violence, a local organization has unveiled a $10 million proposal aimed at making schools and communities safer.

The Southern Movement Committee, led by its executive director Erica Perry, presented their plan to the Metro Council on Tuesday night, during a packed budget hearing.

The proposal, known as the Varsity Spending Plan, is designed by Nashville's youth, who are determined to create a safer environment for their peers.

“One young person lost to gun violence is too many,” Perry emphasized. “Already in the last year, we saw at least 17 young people lost to gun violence, and this year, 12," Perry said.

The Varsity Spending Plan includes several key components:

- **$4 million for community center programming:** This funding will enhance activities at community centers in areas affected by harm and the criminal legal system. The plan also calls for a restorative justice coordinator at these centers.

- **$2 million for restorative justice in high schools:** This portion of the budget will implement comprehensive restorative justice programs in neighborhood high schools similarly impacted by harm and the criminal legal system.

- **$4 million to establish an Office of Youth Safety:** This new office will pilot alternatives to traditional policing and court systems, aiming to prevent gun violence, mitigate harm, and foster safe communities.

Perry says she is proud of the youth involved with the Southern Movement Committee and their solutions to help save young lives.

“Our young people have come up with new solutions because they know what they need to feel safe in their schools and communities,” she said.

Perry and the youth of the Southern Movement Committee are calling on the Metro Council and the mayor to support and fund the Varsity Plan.

They believe that with adequate resources, significant progress can be made in preventing gun violence and providing young people with the tools they need to address conflict and restore relationships without resorting to violence.