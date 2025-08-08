Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Nashville zoo announces arrival of rare clouded leopard

Nashville Zoo celebrates birth of a female clouded leopard as its population declines
Clouded Leopard
Nashville Zoo
Clouded Leopard
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Meet one of the newest additions at the Nashville zoo— a clouded leopard cub.

She was born mid-July and marks the 45th cub born at the Nashville Zoo since 1991.

The zoo noted that the clouded leopard's population is on the decline, so the birth and survival of this female cub is significant.

The zoo also said the animal will receive primary care from its HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center.

Side note: We also wanted to know its name. As of today, the zoo said it doesn't have one yet!

The cub joins two others, a brother and sister, that were recently acquired by the zoo.

Songwriters collaborate with adults with disabilities, writing beautiful new songs

Music City is built on the talents of songwriters - and I can guarantee you've never seen a better collaboration than this! You'll be cheering and crying... and glad you took time to watch this story. Enjoy! 

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking