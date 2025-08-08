Nashville zoo announces arrival of rare clouded leopard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Meet one of the newest additions at the Nashville zoo— a clouded leopard cub.

She was born mid-July and marks the 45th cub born at the Nashville Zoo since 1991.

The zoo noted that the clouded leopard's population is on the decline, so the birth and survival of this female cub is significant.

The zoo also said the animal will receive primary care from its HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center.

Side note: We also wanted to know its name. As of today, the zoo said it doesn't have one yet!

The cub joins two others, a brother and sister, that were recently acquired by the zoo.