Nashville Zoo holds Celebrate Reading Days over weekend

Nashville Zooheld its annual Celebrate Reading Days over the weekend.

Attendees at the annual event got to hear stories being read at different stops around the zoo both Saturday and Sunday.

"We were just at the flamingos and we listened to a story," said Nash, a 6-year-old from White House who attended the event with his family.

8-year-old Callie attended with Nash, both happened upon the Celebrate Reading Days Sunday at Nashville Zoo.

"They read you a story and then at the end they give you stickers," Callie said.

For the annual gathering, many stories are paired with the live animals depicted in them.

"Throughout the zoo, there have been children's stories being read by Nashville Zoo board members, zoo volunteers, and zoo staff," said Heather Thieling, Nashville Zoo's family program manager.

In addition to the stories read on-site, the event is helping bring books to kids around middle Tennessee.

"We're hosting a book drive here where zoo guests can donate books for ages zero through 18," Thieling said.

The zoo is pairing with Book 'Em to distribute what's donated.

"We estimate we'll collect over 1,250 books by the end of the drive," said Chris Sunday, book bus coordinator for Book 'Em.

According to Sunday, this is the first year the organization has brought in it's book bus.

"The books that are donated to the zoo's book drive go directly into the bus so that we can go and process the books, clean the books, turn them around, get them into the bus, and get them back into the community," Sunday said.

People who donate books may receive up to four free attraction tickets for Nashville Zoo.

The book drive will continue through November 8, 2024.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.