Watch
News

Actions

Nashville Zoo hosts "Souper Bowl" Food Drive

It runs February 12-18.
items.[0].videoTitle
Nashville Zoo hosts "Souper Bowl" Food Drive.
Souper Bowl Food Drive 2022
Posted at 6:11 AM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 07:13:03-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the second year in a row, the Nashville Zoo is holding its “Souper” Bowl Food Drive.

The drive is partnered with the Community Resource Center which is looking to collect all kinds of shelf stable food items. That includes food in cans, jars or boxes.

The Zoo will collect donations from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. starting February 12 until February 18.

Zoo admission is not required to make a donation, but if you donate four or more eligible items the Zoo is offering complimentary admission tickets.

All donations must come in a sealed container and no less than one month from the expiration date.

Last year the Zoo's first "Souper" Bowl Food Drive was able to collect more than 32,000 pounds of food. That made it the largest collection ever for the Community Resource Center.

Those donations helped supply food to more than 25 pantries in eight counties around Middle Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Snow Watch 480x360

Get the forecast now