Nashville Zoo hosts "Souper Bowl" Food Drive.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the second year in a row, the Nashville Zoo is holding its “Souper” Bowl Food Drive.

The drive is partnered with the Community Resource Center which is looking to collect all kinds of shelf stable food items. That includes food in cans, jars or boxes.

The Zoo will collect donations from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. starting February 12 until February 18.

Zoo admission is not required to make a donation, but if you donate four or more eligible items the Zoo is offering complimentary admission tickets.

All donations must come in a sealed container and no less than one month from the expiration date.

Last year the Zoo's first "Souper" Bowl Food Drive was able to collect more than 32,000 pounds of food. That made it the largest collection ever for the Community Resource Center.

Those donations helped supply food to more than 25 pantries in eight counties around Middle Tennessee.