Nashville Zoo hosts 'Zoo Ventures' at Nashville Public Library

Posted at 4:55 AM, Jul 10, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Come join Nashville Zoo to explore the world of animals and learn the importance of conservation during ZooVentures: A Day in the Life.

Live animal demonstrations, animal artifacts, and activities are happening on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

It's perfect for all ages!

