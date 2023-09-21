Nashville Zoo partners with BridgesTN to host 'Deaf Day Out at the Zoo'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Zoo has partnered with the Bridges for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing to better the experience for guests!

The partnership will be hosting a "Deaf Day Out at the Zoo" on September 24 where guests can find translated American Sign Language interpreted animal chats, shows, tours and more.

The first animal ASL translations are Hyacinth macaw, gibbon, meerkat, tapir, Southern crested screamers, red ruffed lemur, red panda, clouded leopard, Andean bear, red river hog and Southern white rhino.

Videos can be accessed by scanning QR codes on the 24th.