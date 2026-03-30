Nashville Zoo to eliminate single-use plastic water bottles across all on-site beverage locations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Zoo will be eliminating single-use plastic water bottles across all on-site beverage locations.

This is reportedly projected to get rid of about 1.1 million single-use plastic water bottles over the next 10 years, representing roughly 10 metric tons (about 22,000 pounds) of plastic waste avoided.

You can now find aluminum canned water and soda as well as fountain beverages served in paper-based cups.

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