The Nashville Zoo has set the date for its Eggstravaganzoo.

On April 3, the zoo will host its annual spring celebration including 13 egg hunts with health and safety precautions in place. They'll be in a larger than ever area.

The hunt starts at 10 a.m. and goes through 3:30. Guests will need to make reservations on the Zoo's website.

Eggstravaganzoo is included with Zoo admission