Nashville Zoo to offer COVID-19 vaccine doses to staff, visitors this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Zoo will offer COVID-19 vaccines to any interested staff and visitors aged 12 and above this weekend.

Through a partnership with the Metro Public Health Department, the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and two-shot Pfizer vaccine will be administered in the zoo's entry village on Saturday. Anyone who chooses the Pfizer vaccine will be asked to return to the zoo on June 13 for their second shot.

"We recognize that some of our staff and possibly our guests may not necessarily have easy access to the vaccine," said Andy Tillman, Nashville Zoo's Chief Operations Officer. "So we reached out to the Health Department and were able to bring the opportunity right to the Zoo."

Zoo admission will not be required for those who would like to receive a shot.

Anyone interested in getting vaccinated is asked to go to the zoo on May 23 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.