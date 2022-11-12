Nashville Zoo to offer free admission to military personnel Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Zoo is offering a special experience for veterans and their families Sunday during Military Appreciation Day.

It's happening from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Active service members and veterans are asked to bring any type of official military identification to get in.

The Nashville Zoo wanted to say thank you to all those who served by allowing them to have a fun day exploring with their families.

Aside from Sunday's free day, the zoo offers a big discount for military personnel and their families year-round, ranging up to 50% off.

Davidson County has the second highest veteran population in the state with more than 33,000, so special days help show much-needed appreciation to them as well as active duty service members.